NHC: Disturbance in Gulf of Mexico has low odds of development over next two days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico has a small window of tropical (or subtropical) cyclone development before arriving along the eastern Gulf Coast by late week. This is forecast to bring higher rain chances to the Big Bend and South Georgia starting Wednesday.

The surface trough of low pressure and upper-level trough, which was situated in the south-central Gulf of Mexico Tuesday afternoon, was producing more showers and thunderstorms compared to previous days. The thunderstorm complex did not appear to be organized Tuesday afternoon, but the barometric pressure has fallen by 2 millibars since Monday afternoon. Initial model guidance from the American GFS also hinted at sea-level pressure at 1-2 millibars above average for a large portion of the Gulf of Mexico.

The largest issue for tropical cyclone development is short time before landfall to develop, but sudden development of a tropical depression, tropical storm or subtropical storm can’t be ruled out through late Wednesday. The GFS, European and the in-house GFAF models all hint at a weak low making its way to the Florida Panhandle Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Despite any further development, the complex system is forecast to bring higher rain chances to the viewing area starting Wednesday. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches through Friday is possible with isolated totals of up to 8 inches. The threat of more heavy rain will bring a threat of localized flooding. There is a marginal (level 1) threat of excessive rainfall for the Big Bend and the border locations in South Georgia Wednesday and Thursday according to the Weather Prediction Center.

9/7/21

Invest 91L is expected to move into the NE Gulf over the next few days. Regardless of development (40% over next 5 days), the region will likely see increased rain chances and some breezy conditions starting tomorrow/tomorrow night! Continue to watch for updates!#FLwx pic.twitter.com/kXMlBQPFL5 — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) September 7, 2021

Rough surf, gusty winds and a high risk of rip currents is possible along the coast and offshore waters as the disturbance moves toward the coast.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to monitor the disturbance through the next 24 to 36 hours. Odds of tropical development, according to the National Hurricane Center, will remain when the system exits the Southeast and moves into the Atlantic Ocean late in the week.

