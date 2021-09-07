Advertisement

NHC: Disturbance in Gulf of Mexico has low odds of development over next two days

Higher rain chances and a threat of flooding are likely starting Wednesday
The NHC is watching a trough of low pressure at the surface and aloft for a small potential of...
The NHC is watching a trough of low pressure at the surface and aloft for a small potential of (sub)tropical development over the next two to five days.(WCTV Pinpoint Weather)
By Charles Roop
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico has a small window of tropical (or subtropical) cyclone development before arriving along the eastern Gulf Coast by late week. This is forecast to bring higher rain chances to the Big Bend and South Georgia starting Wednesday.

The surface trough of low pressure and upper-level trough, which was situated in the south-central Gulf of Mexico Tuesday afternoon, was producing more showers and thunderstorms compared to previous days. The thunderstorm complex did not appear to be organized Tuesday afternoon, but the barometric pressure has fallen by 2 millibars since Monday afternoon. Initial model guidance from the American GFS also hinted at sea-level pressure at 1-2 millibars above average for a large portion of the Gulf of Mexico.

The largest issue for tropical cyclone development is short time before landfall to develop, but sudden development of a tropical depression, tropical storm or subtropical storm can’t be ruled out through late Wednesday. The GFS, European and the in-house GFAF models all hint at a weak low making its way to the Florida Panhandle Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Despite any further development, the complex system is forecast to bring higher rain chances to the viewing area starting Wednesday. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches through Friday is possible with isolated totals of up to 8 inches. The threat of more heavy rain will bring a threat of localized flooding. There is a marginal (level 1) threat of excessive rainfall for the Big Bend and the border locations in South Georgia Wednesday and Thursday according to the Weather Prediction Center.

Rough surf, gusty winds and a high risk of rip currents is possible along the coast and offshore waters as the disturbance moves toward the coast.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to monitor the disturbance through the next 24 to 36 hours. Odds of tropical development, according to the National Hurricane Center, will remain when the system exits the Southeast and moves into the Atlantic Ocean late in the week.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mckenzie Milton is back.
McKenzie Milton falls short in comeback bid but completes unprecedented redemption story
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Two killed, three seriously injured following three car crash in Jackson County
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 6, 2021
Zachary Wester was sentenced to a little over 12 years in prison in July after his conviction...
Former Jackson Co. deputy convicted for planting drugs transferred to Hawaii prison
A shattered sliding-glass door is seen in a photo shared by Polk County Sheriff's Office of the...
Ex-Marine held without bond in shooting of Florida family

Latest News

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Rob’s Tuesday Morning Forecast: Sept. 7, 2021
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: Sept. 7, 2021
Hannah's Monday, September 6th evening update
Hannah’s Monday, September 6th evening update
Rain chances are relatively low for Labor Day, but are forecast to increase by mid week....
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Sept. 6