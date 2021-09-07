Rattlers turning to Muratovic to start Saturday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - No matter if you’re orange and green or garnet and gold, there may be no bigger headline for college football in Tallahassee after the opening weekend than quarterback and, more specifically, who will line up under center when Fort Valley State and Jacksonville State come to town on Saturday.

Tuesday morning, Florida A&M gave a definitive answer, as redshirt freshman Junior Muratovic will get the nod for the Rattlers after coming in late during Sunday’s loss in the Orange Blossom Classic against Jackson State.

Rasean McKay started the game for FAMU before head coach Willie Simmons made the switch in the fourth quarter.

Simmons said Tuesday that pulling the trigger to take out McKay, who has been with the Rattler program for some time, wasn’t easy.

“I feel confident he’ll bounce back,” Simmons said. “It’s tough when you have to make a move like that and you know the guy cares. We’ll go with Junior this week, Rasean and Cameron will be ready if need be.”

FAMU and Fort Valley State will meet at Bragg Memorial Stadium Saturday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.