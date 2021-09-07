Advertisement

Seminole County students return to in-person learning

“We were fine as far as our students we just didn’t have the drivers to get all of our kids to school.”
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Students in Seminole County returned to classes after two weeks of distance learning on Tuesday.

The decision to close down schools came after half of the 15 bus drivers in the school system tested positive for COVID-19.

“We were fine as far as our students, we just didn’t have the drivers to get all of our kids to school,” said Superintendent Mark Earnest.

Now that all the drivers and students have returned, Earnest said he’s hoping to avoid another shutdown. He said he’ll be watching numbers closely in the next few weeks following the Labor Day weekend.

Before the shutdown, there were 92 students in quarantine. Earnest said currently, there are only three.

After starting the year with 16 bus drivers, Earnest said he’s realizing how much of an impact staff has on the whole school system. The district lost one bus driver, after he took a teaching job in Early County.

Shortly after that, five drivers tested positive for COVID, with two more pending results.

“We sanitize our buses every day, twice a day. We’re wearing masks, gloves and we try to keep family children sitting together where they don’t spread it form one to the other when we can, and we separate them as we can,” said Rob Blackburn, the Director of transportation for the school district.

Routes have been combined in order to accommodate the limited number of drivers, and Blackburn said at any given time there are 50 to 60 children on a bus.

While students and staff are back to in-person learning, Earnest said he’ll do his best to keep it that way; as long as there’s enough staff to make it happen.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mckenzie Milton is back.
McKenzie Milton falls short in comeback bid but completes unprecedented redemption story
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Two killed, three seriously injured following three car crash in Jackson County
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 6, 2021
Zachary Wester was sentenced to a little over 12 years in prison in July after his conviction...
Former Jackson Co. deputy convicted for planting drugs transferred to Hawaii prison
A shattered sliding-glass door is seen in a photo shared by Polk County Sheriff's Office of the...
Ex-Marine held without bond in shooting of Florida family

Latest News

Nasal swab for COVID-19 testing at ThedaCare
Thomas County officials open COVID-19 testing site at Deep South Fairgrounds
Florida health officials are reporting an average of more than 18,000 COVID cases per day....
Teen who battled COVID sends message to unvaccinated: 'It could hit you as hard as it hit me'
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits end Labor Day weekend
A baby was born weeks early after an unvaccinated mother in Missouri contracted COVID-19.
Baby born early after unvaccinated mother gets COVID-19