Seminoles receive votes in major polls after taking Irish to brink

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After coming back from down 18 points to force overtime against then-ninth ranked Notre Dame, the Florida State Seminoles received votes in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.

FSU received 34 votes in the coaches poll while receiving four votes in the AP poll.

Notre Dame moved one spot in the AP Poll, from #9 to #8, while they stayed at #7 in the coaches poll.

Four future FSU opponents garnered an AP Top 25 ranking: Clemson (#6), Florida (#13) Miami (FL) (#22) and UNC (#24).

The ‘Noles return to the field Saturday against Jacksonville State. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.

