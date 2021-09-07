Thomas County officials open COVID-19 testing site at Deep South Fairgrounds
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Emergency Management Agency says a COVID-19 testing site has opened at the Deep South Fairgrounds on Highway 122.
Officials say the site will be open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. You may register to get tested by clicking here, although drive ups with no previous appointment will also be accepted.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.