Thomas County officials open COVID-19 testing site at Deep South Fairgrounds

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Emergency Management Agency says a COVID-19 testing site has opened at the Deep South Fairgrounds on Highway 122.

Officials say the site will be open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. You may register to get tested by clicking here, although drive ups with no previous appointment will also be accepted.

