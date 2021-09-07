Advertisement

Thomas County officials open COVID-19 testing site at Deep South Fairgrounds

Nasal swab for COVID-19 testing at ThedaCare
Nasal swab for COVID-19 testing at ThedaCare(ThedaCare)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Emergency Management Agency says a COVID-19 testing site has opened at the Deep South Fairgrounds on Highway 122.

The Thomas County COVID testing site opened yesterday at the Deep South Fairgrounds on Highway 122. The days and hours...

Posted by Thomas County Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Officials say the site will be open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. You may register to get tested by clicking here, although drive ups with no previous appointment will also be accepted.

