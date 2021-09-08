FAMU set to become community center for coding and creativity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University announced it will become a community center for Coding and Creativity, as a part of Apple’s Community Education Initiative and Tennessee State University’s HBCU C2 program.

Apple and TSU will be providing funds, equipment and ongoing professional development, making FAMU one of the nearly four dozen HCBU Coding and Creativity Centers in the country.

The expansion of education and career development opportunities will empower FAMU and other HBCUs to grow their creative and technological experiences within their institutions and broader communities, the press release says.

According to FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., “This initiative will provide a gateway for minority students at FAMU and in the Tallahassee community to access high-tech opportunities. This introduction of coding to these constituents is an important step to bridge the digital divide. We are honored to be a partner in this endeavor.”

Faculty and educators will learn about coding and app development, and work with Apple to identify opportunities to incorporate its comprehensive “Everyone Can Code” and “Everyone Can Create” curricula. Support from Apple also includes mobile iPad and Mac labs, opportunities for student jobs and scholarships and funding for staff.

