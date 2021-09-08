Advertisement

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 7, 2021

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 7, 2021.

You can view the booking report below or at this link.

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Wester was sentenced to a little over 12 years in prison in July after his conviction...
Former Jackson Co. deputy convicted for planting drugs transferred to Hawaii prison
Tuesday night, the Leon County School Board expressed growing concern as the debate on masks in...
‘Your liberty to swing your fists ends just where my nose begins’: Leon County School Board meeting held as system sets record for new cases
Sue and Jim Matheu stand in front of the Twin Towers, where Jim worked on September 11, 2001.
‘It started out as any other day’: Tallahassee couple shares their 9/11 story
The mother of a student killed in an elevator shares her agony after the tragic accident.
Mom speaks out after son killed in elevator accident
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 7, 2021

Latest News

Zachary Wester was sentenced to a little over 12 years in prison in July after his conviction...
Former Jackson Co. deputy convicted for planting drugs transferred to Hawaii prison
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 7, 2021
According to Gulf County Sheriff’s Deputies, the two escaped inmates are Rex Aaron Veasey, Jr.,...
Gulf County law enforcement searches for escaped inmates
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 6, 2021