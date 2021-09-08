Advertisement

Leon County unveils new 9/11 memorial

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Leon County unveiled a new memorial to honor those who died in the tragedy.

Retired local firefighter and member of the armed forces, Michael Terhune, acquired a piece of steel from the World Trade Center through the 9/11 Families Association and donated it to create a memorial in Tallahassee.

In honor of first responders, the monument will be set up outside the American Red Cross, in close proximity to Leon County EMS and the Tallahassee Fire Department.

The memorial, which is 11 feet and 3,500 pounds, is a steel beam from the World Trade Center, which will be set up in the shape of a sundial. A stainless-steel flag will be draped over the end of the beam.

Leon County officials hope the memorial will become a destination for residents across the state of Florida.

“This 9/11 memorial will be an important addition to our community,” said Commissioner Rick Minor. “The Twin Towers that took 10 years to build collapsed in 10 seconds. An unimaginable tragedy that will be memorialized by this permanent installation.”

Minor said the memorial will offer a place for people to remember the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives, including more than 400 first responders. It also serves as a tribute to those who traveled across the country to help with rescue and recovery efforts in the wake of the tragedy.

The memorial is not set up yet, but a Leon County spokesperson said the project will be finished by the end of this year.

