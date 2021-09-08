Liberty County Sheriff dispatcher helps woman deliver baby

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Many 911 calls don’t have happy endings, but last week the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office got a call they weren’t expecting.

A woman had gone into labor in a pickup truck, and her friend called for help. A Liberty County dispatcher jumped into action to talk her through it.

“She was having a baby, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know what to do,’” Michelle Hicks said. “So I called 911, and thank God for Miss Peggy. I think she told me, ‘I’ve never delivered a baby over the phone.’ I’ve never delivered a baby.”

When Andrea Kelly started having contractions last Tuesday, she and her fiancé thought they had enough time to stop at their friend’s house on their way to the hospital.

It turns out, they didn’t.

“I could start feeling my water break,” Kelly said.

“I just freaked out,” Braydon Creamer, her fiancé, said. “She said he was coming. I didn’t know what to do.”

Their friend, Hicks, stepped in, calling 911 for help.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office sent out EMTs, but they were 25 minutes away.

“Anything could happened,” Hicks said. “We were in the middle of nowhere.”

Realizing they didn’t have much time, dispatcher Peggy Moore started coaching Hicks on how to deliver the baby.

“She kept saying, ‘What do I do, what do I do?’” Moore said.

“They’re relying on me,” Hicks said. “And I mean, I didn’t know what to do. But Miss Peggy, she really, she brought us through it.”

Just three minutes into the 911 call, the baby was born.

“I’m hearing this baby crying, I’m hearing, you know, they’re telling me that the baby’s perfect, the baby’s breathing, the baby has all fingers and toes.”

Hicks said being able to deliver this baby meant the world to her after enduring a tremendous loss.

“We had a, we have a son. He passed away a year ago, August 7. And then this blessing happened August 31, so it was just like a peace to a bad month.”

A week after giving birth Andrea Kelly and her baby are both happy and healthy.

The baby, named Braydon after his father, is Kelly’s fourth child.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.