Tallahassee and Leon County partner on landlord program to help residents with reentry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee and Leon County are partnering to give landlords a safety net when renting to at risk tenants.

The City Commission voted to create the Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund in December of 2020; now, Leon County is chipping in on the program.

The City had allocated $250,000 for the program, and Leon County is now allocating an additional $100,000, specifically to assist people reentering into the community after being incarcerated.

Leon County is using funding from the jail diversionary program to assist people with reentry.

Abena Ojetayo, the City’s Director for Housing and Community Resilience, says some people do not have reliable or stable housing when they are released.

Ojetayo says that can have a ripple effect.

“What this program hopes to do is to connect them with housing that can be stabilizing, because we know that that’s going to be a critical part of preventing recidivism and making sure that they are going to be able to reenter into society and be stable afterwards,” Ojetayo said. “Housing is a key component of that.”

Landlords with fewer than five properties can apply for the program.

The program gives landlords a $500 one-time bonus for each unit leased to a person experiencing homelessness. It also has an option for up to $2,000 to cover any lost rent, and $1,000 to cover any damages to the property beyond normal wear and tear.

Since the creation of the program, the City has paid out $10,000 for unpaid rent.

