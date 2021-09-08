Advertisement

Tallahassee and Leon County partner on landlord program to help residents with reentry

The City of Tallahassee and Leon County are partnering to give landlords a safety net when...
The City of Tallahassee and Leon County are partnering to give landlords a safety net when renting to at risk tenants.(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee and Leon County are partnering to give landlords a safety net when renting to at risk tenants.

The City Commission voted to create the Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund in December of 2020; now, Leon County is chipping in on the program.

The City had allocated $250,000 for the program, and Leon County is now allocating an additional $100,000, specifically to assist people reentering into the community after being incarcerated.

Leon County is using funding from the jail diversionary program to assist people with reentry.

Abena Ojetayo, the City’s Director for Housing and Community Resilience, says some people do not have reliable or stable housing when they are released.

Ojetayo says that can have a ripple effect.

“What this program hopes to do is to connect them with housing that can be stabilizing, because we know that that’s going to be a critical part of preventing recidivism and making sure that they are going to be able to reenter into society and be stable afterwards,” Ojetayo said. “Housing is a key component of that.”

Landlords with fewer than five properties can apply for the program.

The program gives landlords a $500 one-time bonus for each unit leased to a person experiencing homelessness. It also has an option for up to $2,000 to cover any lost rent, and $1,000 to cover any damages to the property beyond normal wear and tear.

Since the creation of the program, the City has paid out $10,000 for unpaid rent.

You can learn more about the program here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Wester was sentenced to a little over 12 years in prison in July after his conviction...
UPDATE: Florida Department of Corrections says former Jackson Co. deputy not transferred to Hawaii
Tuesday night, the Leon County School Board expressed growing concern as the debate on masks in...
‘Your liberty to swing your fists ends just where my nose begins’: Leon County School Board meeting held as system sets record for new cases
The mother of a student killed in an elevator shares her agony after the tragic accident.
Mom speaks out after son killed in elevator accident
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police respond to Hayden Road shooting
Sue and Jim Matheu stand in front of the Twin Towers, where Jim worked on September 11, 2001.
‘It started out as any other day’: Tallahassee couple shares their 9/11 story

Latest News

20 years after living it, sharing her story still drives Christina Ray Stanton to tears.
‘Are we going to die?’: Leon grad recalls seeing second tower struck during 9/11 attacks from balcony
9/11 memorial
Leon County unveils new 9/11 memorial
Mike's Wednesday Evening Forecast: September 8, 2021
Mike's Wednesday Evening Forecast: September 8, 2021
TMH sees 19 COVID deaths so far in September, hospitalizations trending downward