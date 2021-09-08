Tallahassee police respond to Hayden Road shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Hayden Road early Wednesday morning.

According to police, a man was taken to a hospital in the area for treatment of his minor injuries.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, there were no suspects in this case and no arrests have been made, TPD says.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident,” TPD spokesperson Alicia Turner says.

This is a developing story. WCTV will bring you the latest updates as we gather more information.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.