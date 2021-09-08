Advertisement

TMH sees 19 COVID deaths so far in September, hospitalizations trending downward

(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler and Pat Mueller
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says it has seen 19 coronavirus-related deaths so far in September, but hospitalizations due to the virus over the last few weeks have trended downward.

The hospital hosted a virtual COVID update Wednesday afternoon to discuss August’s numbers, what the hospital is seeing now and answer popular coronavirus-related questions.

The hospital reported 77 COVID-19 related deaths in August 2021 alone, by far the single-month record for TMH throughout the pandemic. From March 2021 to July 2021, TMH recorded single-digit numbers for coronavirus-related deaths each month.

Dr. Dean Watson says TMH is seeing vastly different people being affected by the delta variant. This time around, otherwise healthy people, as opposed to people with underlying conditions, are experiencing more severe symptoms from the virus, Watson says.

Nearly 98% of the COVID-related deaths at TMH were unvaccinated patients.

Dr. Thomas Truman says during the deadly month of August, two children died from coronavirus at TMH. One of the children was between 5 to 12 years old, while the other was under 5. So far in September, there have been no pediatric deaths at the hospital.

TMH is continuing to see an increasing trend in pediatric hospitalizations; however, that trend started before the school year began, according to Truman. No coronavirus vaccine has been approved for children under 12 yet, so the hospital has not administered any in its children’s center.

“The most common question is how fast can I get the vaccine when I get out,” Truman says.

Dr. Alex Ho says very few people coming into the emergency room are vaccinated. He went on to say it is “very rare” to see serious side effects from any of the COVID-19 vaccines. Unlike the first COVID-19 surge the community saw, Ho says the hospital is not having problems with people putting off ER visits for serious medical problems.

The hospital has seen a few patients in the ER because of Ivermectin poisoning, but there were no serious overdoses, according to Ho.

TMH’s doctors also discussed the upcoming flu season.

Dr. Watson says he attributes the reduction of cases seen last flu season to COVID precautions like staying home, social distancing and wearing masks.

TMH’s doctors say it is still imperative to get the flu shot, and patients can receive it and the COVID-19 vaccine in one sitting. Watson says it is never too late to get vaccinated since it reduces the chance of getting sick or having serious symptoms from coronavirus.

Roughly 30% of coronavirus patients at TMH end up experiencing long COVID syndrome, according to Watson.

At one point during the virtual meeting, Watson addressed the “my body, my choice” argument regarding vaccinations.

“This isn’t just about you,” Watson says.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Wester was sentenced to a little over 12 years in prison in July after his conviction...
Former Jackson Co. deputy convicted for planting drugs transferred to Hawaii prison
Tuesday night, the Leon County School Board expressed growing concern as the debate on masks in...
‘Your liberty to swing your fists ends just where my nose begins’: Leon County School Board meeting held as system sets record for new cases
The mother of a student killed in an elevator shares her agony after the tragic accident.
Mom speaks out after son killed in elevator accident
Sue and Jim Matheu stand in front of the Twin Towers, where Jim worked on September 11, 2001.
‘It started out as any other day’: Tallahassee couple shares their 9/11 story
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 7, 2021

Latest News

Eight states had more than 90% of their adult ICU beds occupied as of Sunday, according to the...
Coronavirus cases surge, particularly in children
A judge ordered the hospital to administer ivermectin to the patient, but according to his...
Family: Hospital refused to treat Vietnam veteran battling COVID-19 with ivermectin
Students in Seminole County returned to classes after two weeks of distance learning.
Seminole County students return to in-person learning
Nasal swab for COVID-19 testing at ThedaCare
Thomas County officials open COVID-19 testing site at Deep South Fairgrounds