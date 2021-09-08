TMH sees 19 COVID deaths so far in September, hospitalizations trending downward

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says it has seen 19 coronavirus-related deaths so far in September, but hospitalizations due to the virus over the last few weeks have trended downward.

The hospital hosted a virtual COVID update Wednesday afternoon to discuss August’s numbers, what the hospital is seeing now and answer popular coronavirus-related questions.

The hospital reported 77 COVID-19 related deaths in August 2021 alone, by far the single-month record for TMH throughout the pandemic. From March 2021 to July 2021, TMH recorded single-digit numbers for coronavirus-related deaths each month.

Dr. Dean Watson says TMH is seeing vastly different people being affected by the delta variant. This time around, otherwise healthy people, as opposed to people with underlying conditions, are experiencing more severe symptoms from the virus, Watson says.

Nearly 98% of the COVID-related deaths at TMH were unvaccinated patients.

Dr. Thomas Truman says during the deadly month of August, two children died from coronavirus at TMH. One of the children was between 5 to 12 years old, while the other was under 5. So far in September, there have been no pediatric deaths at the hospital.

TMH is continuing to see an increasing trend in pediatric hospitalizations; however, that trend started before the school year began, according to Truman. No coronavirus vaccine has been approved for children under 12 yet, so the hospital has not administered any in its children’s center.

“The most common question is how fast can I get the vaccine when I get out,” Truman says.

Dr. Alex Ho says very few people coming into the emergency room are vaccinated. He went on to say it is “very rare” to see serious side effects from any of the COVID-19 vaccines. Unlike the first COVID-19 surge the community saw, Ho says the hospital is not having problems with people putting off ER visits for serious medical problems.

The hospital has seen a few patients in the ER because of Ivermectin poisoning, but there were no serious overdoses, according to Ho.

TMH’s doctors also discussed the upcoming flu season.

Dr. Watson says he attributes the reduction of cases seen last flu season to COVID precautions like staying home, social distancing and wearing masks.

TMH’s doctors say it is still imperative to get the flu shot, and patients can receive it and the COVID-19 vaccine in one sitting. Watson says it is never too late to get vaccinated since it reduces the chance of getting sick or having serious symptoms from coronavirus.

Roughly 30% of coronavirus patients at TMH end up experiencing long COVID syndrome, according to Watson.

At one point during the virtual meeting, Watson addressed the “my body, my choice” argument regarding vaccinations.

“This isn’t just about you,” Watson says.

