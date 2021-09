MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said.

A tropical storm warning was issued for part of the Florida Panhandle.

Tropical Storm #Mindy Advisory 1: New Tropical Storm Forms in the Northeast Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For the Florida Panhandle. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 8, 2021

