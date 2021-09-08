Advertisement

‘Your liberty to swing your fists ends just where my nose begins’: Leon County School Board meeting held as system sets record for new record in cases

Tuesday night, the Leon County School Board expressed growing concern as the debate on masks in...
Tuesday night, the Leon County School Board expressed growing concern as the debate on masks in schools continue to take center stage.(Jacob Murphey | WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - COVID-19 cases in Leon County Schools aren’t slowing down. Tuesday night, the Leon County School Board expressed growing concern as the debate on masks in schools continue to take center stage.

The first order of business Tuesday, though, was approving the system’s budget, which Superintendent Rocky Hanna says is in good shape.

Of course, that’s not what another packed room of parents was there for.

“Your liberty to swing your fists ends just where my nose begins,” Hanna said Tuesday.

It’s become a regular sentiment for the Leon County Superintendent, defending his decision to require masks for K-8 students.

“And every day when parents drop their children off, they want them to be safe,” he continued.

Tuesday, the numbers painted a dire picture: A new record in cases.

“We had 55 students and six staff members that were reported positive for a total of 61,” Hanna said.

That news alarmed board members. Some even asked to require masks in high schools.

“If things continue to get worse, I think we’re going to have to make requirements of all of our students, whether that be at sports events or in the classrooms,” said board member Rosanne Wood.

Soon after, another spirited - but shorter - public comment period, which featured some thanks.

“Know that I am behind you, I support you, and I will be praying for you,” one parent said.

“This is happening while everyone is masked up, so how are those masks in schools truly working?” said another, as calls were repeated that masks aren’t the answer.

But, in the end, came a call for unity from Board Chair Joy Bowen.

”We’ve been talked to, talked about. We’ve been preached to, we’ve been threatened, we have been commended we have been heard, but we are still in this together. We are not going to be run away these are our children,” she said.

Tuesday’s agenda item was just informative and the idea of a high school mandate, or some sort of limitation of sporting event crowds, did not take any action.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Wester was sentenced to a little over 12 years in prison in July after his conviction...
Former Jackson Co. deputy convicted for planting drugs transferred to Hawaii prison
Mckenzie Milton is back.
McKenzie Milton falls short in comeback bid but completes unprecedented redemption story
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Two killed, three seriously injured following three car crash in Jackson County
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 6, 2021
Sue and Jim Matheu stand in front of the Twin Towers, where Jim worked on September 11, 2001.
‘It started out as any other day’: Tallahassee couple shares their 9/11 story

Latest News

Liberty County Sheriff dispatcher helps deliver baby
Liberty County Sheriff dispatcher helps woman deliver baby
Muslim Americans still facing discrimination 20 years after 9/11
Muslim Americans still facing discrimination 20 years after 9/11
FILE - A helicopter flies over the Pentagon in Washington as smoke billows over the building on...
‘I was astounded’: U.S. Marshal describes seeing plane crash into the Pentagon on 9/11
Muslim Americans still facing discrimination 20 years after 9/11