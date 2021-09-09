Advertisement

9/11 memorial flag garden in Boston found vandalized

Some of the nearly 3,000 flags placed in Boston’s Public Garden in honor of those who died in...
Some of the nearly 3,000 flags placed in Boston’s Public Garden in honor of those who died in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were found vandalized overnight.(WCVB via CNN Newsource)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Some of the nearly 3,000 flags placed in Boston’s Public Garden in honor of those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were found vandalized overnight.

WCVB reports several of the flags had been uprooted and were laying on the ground, broken. Several trash cans had also been turned over.

The flags had been planted Wednesday by members of nonprofit group Project 351 and the Mass 9/11 Fund.

Police say they are investigating the incident as an act of vandalism.

The damaged flags have been repaired, reports the Boston Herald, and are scheduled to stay on display through Sunday, next to the city’s 9/11 memorial. A special section of the garden is dedicated to the 205 people from Massachusetts who died in the tragedy.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Mindy - 5 p.m. advisory on Sept. 8, 2021.
Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall
Zachary Wester was sentenced to a little over 12 years in prison in July after his conviction...
UPDATE: Florida Department of Corrections says former Jackson Co. deputy not transferred to Hawaii
Denise Williams sentenced to 30 years for conspiracy to commit murder.
Denise Williams resentenced to 30 years in prison for conspiracy in husband’s death
Tuesday night, the Leon County School Board expressed growing concern as the debate on masks in...
‘Your liberty to swing your fists ends just where my nose begins’: Leon County School Board meeting held as system sets record for new cases
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police respond to Hayden Road shooting

Latest News

The Department of Justice held a news conference with Attorney General Merrick Garland to...
Justice Dept. sues Texas over state’s new abortion law
FAMU's covid testing site
FAMU COVID-19 testing site closing early Friday ahead of FAMU home opener
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019 file photo, David Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser at...
Senate opposition leads White House to withdraw ATF nominee
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
About 200 Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Afghanistan
School districts in several major cities are prioritizing major mitigation efforts, as child...
Are COVID-19 vaccine mandates coming to schools?