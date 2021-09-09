FAMU COVID-19 testing site closing early Friday ahead of FAMU home opener

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University says its Bragg Memorial Stadium COVID-19 testing site will close at 3 p.m. on Friday as the stadium prepares to host the first home football game of the season.

FAMU says the site will also be closed all day Saturday. FAMU is set to welcome in Fort Valley State for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

The school says normal operations will resume at 8 a.m. on Monday.

