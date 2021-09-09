Advertisement

Gov. Kemp fires back against new Biden vaccine executive order

By Catherine Catoura
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced via Twitter that he was ready to fight back after President Biden announced plans to impose stringent vaccine rules on federal employees, large employers, and healthcare workers.

President Biden plans to sign an executive order that would mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all government employees, with no options to opt out or substitute regular COVID-19 testing. He also directed the Labor Department to require larger businesses with more than 100 employees to mandate either COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing.

Gov. Kemp appeared none too pleased by the announcement, tweeting that he intended to pursue every avenue he could to legally push back what he considered an overreach by the Biden administration.

Madison County woman remembers making quick friends with United 93 passenger
FILE- In this May 31, 2018 file photo, visitors to the Flight 93 National Memorial pause at the...
911 day of service
Leon County holds annual day of remembrance and service for 9/11