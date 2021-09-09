Gov. Kemp fires back against new Biden vaccine executive order

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced via Twitter that he was ready to fight back after President Biden announced plans to impose stringent vaccine rules on federal employees, large employers, and healthcare workers.

President Biden plans to sign an executive order that would mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all government employees, with no options to opt out or substitute regular COVID-19 testing. He also directed the Labor Department to require larger businesses with more than 100 employees to mandate either COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing.

Gov. Kemp appeared none too pleased by the announcement, tweeting that he intended to pursue every avenue he could to legally push back what he considered an overreach by the Biden administration.

I will pursue every legal option available to the state of Georgia to stop this blatantly unlawful overreach by the Biden administration. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 9, 2021

