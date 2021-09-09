Advertisement

Leon County holds annual day of remembrance and service for 9/11

911 day of service
911 day of service(Leon County)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Sep. 9, 2021
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - More than 100 Leon County employees are giving back to the community in honor of 9/11 victims.

On Thursday, they cleaned, repaired and beautified nearly 40 homes in the Frontier Estates neighborhood as part of the county’s 10th annual Day of Remembrance and Service for 9/11.

“The social distancing actually has a second purpose today because I’m actually not smelling my best,” said County Commission Chairman Rick Minor, who had just finished working out in the sun.

Residents were happy to get some free home improvements.

“I was having neighbors calling me saying, ‘Hey, I see 30 men in your yard. Oh, everything is looking good. When are they coming to mine? Can I get it done?’” resident Gwendolyn Wilkins said.

Leon County selects a different neighborhood to serve each year, targeting communities, like Frontier Estates, which are outside of the city limits.

“We always want them to know that they’re not forgotten,” Shington Lamy, director of the Office of Human Services said. “They are neighborhoods that are part of our county.”

Six of the houses serviced were the homes of veterans. County officials also presented those veterans with flags to honor their military service.

“It would be a very long answer to say all of the reasons why we should honor those who serve our country,” Kristin Dozier, District 5 commissioner, said. “I think it’s important and really significant for 9/11 that we have the day of service. I love that that has become our tradition.”

She added that Leon County doesn’t just honor veterans one day out of the year. It’s an ongoing commitment.

Dozier encourages those who have served to reach out to the veterans office for resources and help with applying for any benefits they might be eligible for.

