Longtime WCTV anchor Art Myers retiring at end of 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV anchor Art Myers made a big announcement on the Good Morning Show Thursday. After 37 years of dedication and service to the community, Art will be retiring on Dec. 17, 2021.

Art says after nearly four decades of waking up very early and helping folks in North Florida and South Georgia wake up, he’s excited to start sleeping in.

If you have a favorite memory of Art Myers or well wishes you’d like to send his way, share them with us on our Burst page! Those moments could be shared on TV as Art’s retirement tour goes underway.

You can read Art’s bio below:

Art Myers is an Air Force brat, the son of a man who loved the service and especially flying. His family moved many places while he was growing up, from Hawaii to Washington, D.C. Art attended Tallahassee Community College, and went on to major in Mass Communications at FSU and worked at several stations before coming to WCTV in 1984.

He and his co-anchor, Lanetra Bennett, bring the latest news and weather to North Florida and South Georgia morning and noon, Monday through Friday on the Good Morning Show and Eyewitness News at Noon.

Art is the winner of several Associated Press awards for excellence in journalism. One for coverage of the rebuilding effort in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, after Hurricane Katrina.

Art is married to his sweetheart, DeeDee, the love of his life. Art and DeeDee enjoy traveling, gardening, and worshiping the Lord together at Tallahassee’s Wildwood Church.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.