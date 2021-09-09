Advertisement

Madison woman killed, child injured in collision with ambulance

By Thomas Brown
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 24-year-old Madison woman was killed and a small child received minor injuries after their vehicle was “T-boned” by a Madison County ambulance Thursday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman exited her driveway around 8 a.m. Thursday and pulled out in front of the ambulance, which was travelling in “emergency mode,” with its lights and sirens on. The resulting crash pushed the passenger sedan off the roadway just north of NW Saint Luke Church Loop.

Troopers pronounced the driver dead at the scene. One child passenger was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, while a second child passenger was unharmed, said the report.

The ambulance crew was uninjured.

