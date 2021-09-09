Advertisement

New safety app launches to protect TCC students

TCC faculty hopes the EagleSafe app will keep students safe on campus
TCC faculty hopes the EagleSafe app will keep students safe on campus(WCTV)
By Thomas Brown
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new mobile phone app is now available to all Tallahassee Community College students to help them stay safe on campus this year.

The EagleSafe app is the school’s “official mobile safety app” and seamlessly “integrates with Tallahassee Community College’s safety and security systems,” according to its website.

Features include “Friend Walk,” allowing users to share their location with a friend until they safely reach their destination, “Mobile Blue Light,” in which a student’s location is sent to campus police officers in real-time in case of emergency and “How to Respond,” a collection of safety documents detailing how to prepare for a disaster or emergency situation.

“So having a way that students could notify friends or a parent that hey, I’m leaving this location, and I am going to this location, and they can track and monitor their progress to make sure the student arrives safely,” explains Dr. Sheri Rowland, Vice President of Student Affairs.

The app will also allow TCC to send notifications directly to students in the event of an on-campus emergency, such as an active shooter or weather hazard.

You can download the app on Apple’s App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Mindy - 5 p.m. advisory on Sept. 8, 2021.
Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall
Zachary Wester was sentenced to a little over 12 years in prison in July after his conviction...
UPDATE: Florida Department of Corrections says former Jackson Co. deputy not transferred to Hawaii
Tuesday night, the Leon County School Board expressed growing concern as the debate on masks in...
‘Your liberty to swing your fists ends just where my nose begins’: Leon County School Board meeting held as system sets record for new cases
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police respond to Hayden Road shooting
Florida Governor Ron Desantis (Source: WWSB)
Judge: Gov. DeSantis cannot enforce school mask mandate ban while ruling is being appealed

Latest News

Former City Commissioner Scott Maddox and his longtime associate Paige Carter-Smith will be...
Scott Maddox and Paige Carter-Smith to be sentenced in federal court on Thursday
Denise Williams resentenced to 30 years in prison for conspiracy in husband’s death
After 37 years of dedication and service to the community, Art Myers will be retiring on Dec....
Longtime WCTV anchor Art Myers retiring at end of 2021
13 COVID-related deaths were reported by Archbold Medical Center within the first seven days of...
“It’s just not worth the risk.” South Georgia hospital experiences high numbers of COVID-related deaths