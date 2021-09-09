New safety app launches to protect TCC students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new mobile phone app is now available to all Tallahassee Community College students to help them stay safe on campus this year.

The EagleSafe app is the school’s “official mobile safety app” and seamlessly “integrates with Tallahassee Community College’s safety and security systems,” according to its website.

Features include “Friend Walk,” allowing users to share their location with a friend until they safely reach their destination, “Mobile Blue Light,” in which a student’s location is sent to campus police officers in real-time in case of emergency and “How to Respond,” a collection of safety documents detailing how to prepare for a disaster or emergency situation.

“So having a way that students could notify friends or a parent that hey, I’m leaving this location, and I am going to this location, and they can track and monitor their progress to make sure the student arrives safely,” explains Dr. Sheri Rowland, Vice President of Student Affairs.

The app will also allow TCC to send notifications directly to students in the event of an on-campus emergency, such as an active shooter or weather hazard.

You can download the app on Apple’s App Store or the Google Play Store.

