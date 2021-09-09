Advertisement

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines don’t increase miscarriage risk, studies say

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s now more evidence that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are safe to get during pregnancy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged pregnant women to get vaccinated with the mRNA vaccines.

According to two studies published this week, the two COVID-19 vaccines do not increase the risk of miscarriage for pregnant women.

A team at the CDC studied data of more than 2,000 pregnant women who got COVID shots. It found there was no higher risk among the vaccinated women than for pregnant women in general.

Secondly, researchers at HealthPartners Institute for Medical Education in Minnesota said they looked at different CDC data, covering 105,000 pregnancies from eight different health systems through June, and came to the same conclusion.

The findings were the same for both vaccines.

The studies appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine and the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Mindy - 5 p.m. advisory on Sept. 8, 2021.
Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall
Zachary Wester was sentenced to a little over 12 years in prison in July after his conviction...
UPDATE: Florida Department of Corrections says former Jackson Co. deputy not transferred to Hawaii
Tuesday night, the Leon County School Board expressed growing concern as the debate on masks in...
‘Your liberty to swing your fists ends just where my nose begins’: Leon County School Board meeting held as system sets record for new cases
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police respond to Hayden Road shooting
Florida Governor Ron Desantis (Source: WWSB)
Judge: Gov. DeSantis cannot enforce school mask mandate ban while ruling is being appealed

Latest News

TCC faculty hopes the EagleSafe app will keep students safe on campus
New safety app launches to protect TCC students
Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can refill them.
Taco Bell wants to refill your used sauce packets
Former City Commissioner Scott Maddox and his longtime associate Paige Carter-Smith will be...
Scott Maddox and Paige Carter-Smith to be sentenced in federal court on Thursday
Crews move a section of the base as they attempt to locate a time capsule said to be buried in...
Crews searching for Confederate statue’s 1887 time capsule