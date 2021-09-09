Scott Maddox and Paige Carter-Smith to be sentenced in federal court on Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former City Commissioner Scott Maddox and his longtime associate Paige Carter-Smith will be sentenced in federal court at noon Thursday.

Maddox and Carter-Smith pleaded guilty to one count of honest services wire fraud, one count of honest services mail fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit tax fraud.

The two testified in the sentencing hearing that they had accepted bribes in exchange for official City of Tallahassee acts.

In the original indictment, each faced 44 counts.

Maddox was an attorney and City Commissioner, while Carter-Smith was the Executive Director of the Downtown Improvement Authority.

Both testified as government witnesses during the July 2021 trial of Tallahassee businessman JT Burnette.

JT Burnette was found guilty of five of the nine counts against him; he will be sentenced on Oct. 28.

Below is a full timeline of events covering the FBI investigation.

2015: FBI investigation into Tallahassee development deals begins

August 2015: Undercover FBI agents arrive in Tallahassee and begin meeting with Maddox/JT Burnette

November 2016: FBI front company begins sending checks to Maddox company “Governance”, run by Carter-Smith

December 2016: Undercover agents fly Maddox and JT Burnette to Las Vegas

June 2017: Two federal subpoenas for development documents served at Tallahassee City Hall

September 2017: Third subpoena, naming Scott Maddox, served at City Hall Photos surface of Maddox with undercover FBI agents

December 2018: Scott Maddox and Paige Carter-Smith indicted on 44 counts Gov. Rick Scott suspends Maddox from City Commission

May 2019: JT Burnette indicted

August 2019: Maddox, Carter-Smith plead guilty to two honest services fraud counts and one tax fraud conspiracy count They agree to testify against JT Burnette

October 2019: Superseding indictment adds to charges against Burnette

November 2019: Florida Supreme Court disbars Maddox

July 2021: Maddox/Carter-Smith testify in JT Burnette trial

August 2021: Burnette convicted of five counts: extortion, two counts of honest services mail fraud, and two counts of lying to the FBI

September 2021: Maddox/Carter-Smith sentenced

October 2021: Burnette to be sentenced

This is a developing story. WCTV will deliver updates as our reporters gather the latest information.

