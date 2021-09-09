Tallahassee pharmacies seeing increased demand for Ivermectin

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Doctors, Pharmacists and the FDA all agree: humans should not use drugs intended for livestock.

Still, some people are using animal deworming medicine in an attempt to treat COVID-19 symptoms.

Tallahassee pharmacists said they’ve seen an increase in people requesting Ivermectin, with some patients inquiring about animal versions of the drug.

One Care Rx pharmacist said a man brought in an Ivermectin paste intended for deworming horses and asked how to dose the medicine for his own use.

Another pharmacist said people have asked him whether a heartworm drug for dogs containing Ivermectin could be used for humans.

Florida Poison Control has received 34 calls this month related to Ivermectin toxicity.

“Most of the calls that we have gotten involved products intended for livestock,” said Lindsay Schaack Rothstein, assistant director for the Florida Poison Information Center.

Some of the calls, however, were from people who took the human version of the drug, which is used to treat certain parasites. This drug has not been approved for treating COVID and can have dangerous side effects.

“You can see the symptoms from Ivermectin toxicity regardless of the formulation of Ivermectin,” Rothstein said.

Even though the FDA has warned against using Ivermectin, which is not an anti-viral drug, to treat COVID, some doctors are prescribing it to their patients for that purpose.

A pharmacist at WellPack pharmacy said they typically fill one to two prescriptions for Ivermectin a week. But lately, they’ve been filling 10-12 prescriptions a day.

“In the past couple months, we have seen a lot of increase in Ivermectin usage, both for prophylaxis, that means prevention of COVID, and for treatment as well,” pharmacist Jay Surti said.

A recent research article showed that Ivermectin could inhibit COVID-19 in a laboratory setting, but the FDA said these types of lab studies are commonly used at an early stage of drug development. Additional testing is necessary to determine whether Ivermectin would be appropriate to treat COVID.

Some side effects of the drug include skin rash, vomiting, a sudden drop in blood pressure and liver injury.

Ivermectin is dosed based on body weight, and taking the wrong dose can cause serious harm. Overdoses of the drug can lead to seizures, coma and death.

