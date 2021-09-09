Tallahassee police arrest 3 men who sold fentanyl as cocaine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it has arrested three men after investigating opioid overdoses in the community for several months.

Several of TPD’s drug and community units started the investigation in May after they were told about multiple people who were known to sell narcotics out of their homes, the department says.

According to TPD, several people thought they were buying cocaine from the suspects but they were instead given fentanyl, leading to overdoses.

“Probable cause was developed, and on Sept. 8, search warrants were executed at each residence,” the press release says.

Officers found 11 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a search at a residence in the 100 block of Gibbs Drive, TPD says. The release also says the department found more than 288 grams of marijuana, 17 grams of cocaine, three guns and more than $1,900 in cash during a search in the 1300 block of Pinellas St.

The following people were arrested after the searches:

38-year-old Jarvis Williams CHARGES: Possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church, possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church, selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church, maintaining a drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia.

38-year-old Sevonte Smoak CHARGES: Possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church, possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church, maintaining a drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia.

34-year-old Michael Norris CHARGES: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possessing a firearm with an altered serial number.



“This investigation is a testament to TPD’s dedication to eliminating illegal drugs from the community, as their presence impacts the safety and overall quality of life for citizens,” the release says.

If you have a tip for TPD, reach out to the department at 850-891-4200. If you want to stay anonymous with your tip, call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

