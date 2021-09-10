Advertisement

Bobcat attacks Ring doorbell while opossum watches

By CNN
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. (CNN) - This is something you don’t see every day.

A Georgia homeowner lives at the edge of some woods and is used to seeing and hearing animals in her backyard.

She heard commotion at her back door in the middle of the night last weekend.

She went to check it out and found the Ring doorbell on the ground several feet from the home.

Video from the doorbell shows the bobcat realize his tift with the opossum being documented and tries to destroy the evidence.

Because the video remained intact, we get to see what animals do after dark.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former City Commissioner Scott Maddox and his longtime associate Paige Carter-Smith will be...
Sentences handed down for Scott Maddox, Paige Carter-Smith
Denise Williams sentenced to 30 years for conspiracy to commit murder.
Denise Williams resentenced to 30 years in prison for conspiracy in husband’s death
Tropical Storm Mindy - 5 p.m. advisory on Sept. 8, 2021.
Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall
Jarvis Williams (left), Sevonte Smoak (middle) and Michael Norris were arrested following TPD's...
Tallahassee police arrest 3 men who sold fentanyl as cocaine
After 37 years of dedication and service to the community, Art Myers will be retiring on Dec....
Longtime WCTV anchor Art Myers retiring at end of 2021

Latest News

In this Saturday, Sept. 15, 2001 file photo, the Statue of Liberty stands in front of a...
From 9/11′s ashes, a new world took shape. It did not last.
A police officer talks to a driver at a gate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, near...
Wright Patterson Air Force Base on lockdown, probes report of shooter
A bobcat in Georgia attacked a Ring doorbell.
Bobcat attacks Ring doorbell while opossum watches
Maclay and St. John Paul II will meet in WCTV's Football Friday Night Game of the Week.
Maclay, St. John Paul II headline third week of action