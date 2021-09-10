Escaped Gulf County inmate caught

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 09/09/2021 9:00 p.m.:

Gulf County Sheriff’s deputies said Chad Johnson was caught south of Blountstown in Calhoun County. He is now reportedly back in custody.

UPDATE 09/07/2021 6:34 p.m.:

There is now a $6,000 reward for Chad Johnson’s arrest.

UPDATE 09/07/2021 11:10 a.m.:

Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison tells us Rex Aaron Veasey, Jr., 29, has been caught. Sheriff Harrison says Veasey was running from the area when caught. They are still searching for Chad Edward Johnson, 43. Port St. Joe Police believe he may have stolen Paul Gant’s BBQ Truck.

There is a $1,000 reward out for information leading to Johnson’s capture.

Law enforcement in Gulf County are searching for two inmates who escaped the Gulf County Detention Facility Tuesday morning.

According to Gulf County Sheriff’s Deputies, the two escaped inmates are Rex Aaron Veasey, Jr., 29, and Chad Edward Johnson, 43.

Veasey is described as a black man, about 5′10″ tall, about 190 pounds, has brown eyes, his head is shaved, and was last seen wearing orange shorts and a white long-sleeved shirt. Johnson is described as a white man, about 6′ tall, around 215 pounds, has blue eyes, short brown hair, has a beard, and was last seen wearing orange shorts and a white short-sleeved shirt.

Deputies say both men are being held on charges related to child sex crimes. Vasey is charged with sexual battery with a weapon on a victim between 12 and 17-years-old, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and escape. Johnson was being held at the detention facility for Liberty County on charges of possession of child pornography (15 counts), grand theft of a motor vehicle, battery on a law enforcement officer, and attempted escape.

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office, Port St. Joe Police Department, and Gulf Correctional K9 Unit are searching the area for the two men.

Port St. Joe Police are reporting Paul Gant’s BBQ truck is believed to be stolen by one of the inmates. They believe the other inmate is still on foot outside of the city.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.