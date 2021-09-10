Advertisement

FAMU’s Marching 100, Concert Choir perform at NFL’s opening night

The Florida A&M University Concert Choir and Marching 100 performed Thursday night in Tampa,...
The Florida A&M University Concert Choir and Marching 100 performed Thursday night in Tampa, Florida ahead of the first game of the NFL season(Florida A&M University)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M University Concert Choir and Marching 100 performed Thursday night in Tampa, Florida ahead of the first game of the NFL season between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys.

FAMU’s Concert Choir performed Lift Every Voice and Sing on the field before the singing of the National Anthem.

FAMU Concert Choir Performs at the NFL Kick-Off Game

For the first time in NFL history, “Lift Every Voice” tonight by the FAMU Concert Choir. We couldn't be more proud! #FAMUDidItFirst

Posted by Florida A&M University on Thursday, September 9, 2021

The Marching 100 participate in the league’s kick-off event earlier in the day, playing ahead of an Ed Sheeran concert.

WE WERE LIVE! • The Marching 100 CLEARLY understood the assignment! 😏😏 Shout out to Desi Banks for having fun with our talented all-stars! Thank you NFL for having us at your kick-off event!

Posted by Florida A&M University on Thursday, September 9, 2021

