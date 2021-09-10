FAMU’s Marching 100, Concert Choir perform at NFL’s opening night
Published: Sep. 9, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M University Concert Choir and Marching 100 performed Thursday night in Tampa, Florida ahead of the first game of the NFL season between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys.
FAMU’s Concert Choir performed Lift Every Voice and Sing on the field before the singing of the National Anthem.
The Marching 100 participate in the league’s kick-off event earlier in the day, playing ahead of an Ed Sheeran concert.
