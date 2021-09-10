Advertisement

Jefferson County deputies offering reward for information leading to arrest of 15-year-old wanted for murder

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for 15-year-old Christian...
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for 15-year-old Christian Venisee, who is wanted for second degree murder.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 15-year-old Christian Venisee, who is wanted for second degree murder.

JCSO has an active arrest warrant out for Venisee, who is also facing charges of tampering with evidence and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

******$10,000 reward********* Please share the below information or contact us with information on Christian Venisee,...

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office - Florida on Thursday, September 9, 2021

Officials ask anyone with information to contact Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-547-TIPS.

