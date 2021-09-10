Advertisement

LIST: 9/11 20th anniversary events in the Big Bend and South Georgia

Remembering 9/11: 20 Years Later
Remembering 9/11: 20 Years Later(Hawaii News Now)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday marks 20 years since the nation was left reeling after terrorists hijacked planes and crashed them into the Twin Towers and Pentagon. Communities in the Big Bend and South Georgia are doing their part to never forget the nearly 3,000 lives lost that day.

See the list of 9/11 memorial events in our area below.

BIG BEND

  • Wakulla County: 9/11 Tribute and Football Jamboree
    • Begins 8 a.m. at Wakulla Co. Rec Park, located at 79 Recreation Drive in Crawfordville.
    • There will be mini football games, food and entertainment. Many from the community will be there and they will pay respects for 9/11 and the 13 service members who recently died in Afghanistan.
  • Gadsden County: Virtual 9/11 Ceremony
    • Begins 8:30 a.m. on Gadsden Board of County Commissioners Facebook Page.
    • Event will focus on prayer and remembrance. Religious clergy, public officials and public safety personnel will participate in the ceremony. Law enforcement, emergency response personnel, constitutional officers and members of the public are expected to be guests.
  • Liberty County: 9/11 Memorial Walk, March, Roll or Ruck over Trammel Bridge
    • Begins 8:30 a.m. at the “Welcome to Bristol” sign on Highway 20 by Trammel Bridge.
    • Liberty County High School’s Wounded Warriors Club and JROTC program are partnering with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office to put on the event.
      • Schedule:
        • 8:30 a.m. lineup at Welcome to Bristol sign
        • 8:45 a.m. minute of silence
        • 8:46 a.m. participants begin journey over bridge (in remembrance of American Airlines Flight 11 hitting the North Tower)
        • 10:03 a.m. closing remarks and close memorial service (same time Flight 93 crashed into field in Pennsylvania)
  • Tallahassee
    • FSU Flag Planting
      • Begins 8:45 a.m. at Mina Jo Powell Green (located behind Westcott Building on campus)
    • Fire Department Virtual Memorial Event

SOUTH GEORGIA

  • Valdosta 9/11 5K
    • Begins 8 a.m. in downtown Valdosta.
    • Valdosta Fire Department hosting the run. Event will pay homage to those who lost their lives or lives of loved ones and to acknowledge all the brave first responders on scene that day.
      • Day of registration starts at 7 a.m.
  • Thomasville 9/11 Stair Climb
    • POSTPONED until Nov. 13 due to coronavirus in Thomas County
      • Thomasville YMCA says in the meantime, join them in paying tribute to the fallen first responders on the 20th anniversary of the tragic event.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former City Commissioner Scott Maddox and his longtime associate Paige Carter-Smith will be...
Sentences handed down for Scott Maddox, Paige Carter-Smith
Denise Williams sentenced to 30 years for conspiracy to commit murder.
Denise Williams resentenced to 30 years in prison for conspiracy in husband’s death
Jarvis Williams (left), Sevonte Smoak (middle) and Michael Norris were arrested following TPD's...
Tallahassee police arrest 3 men who sold fentanyl as cocaine
Tropical Storm Mindy - 5 p.m. advisory on Sept. 8, 2021.
Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall
After 37 years of dedication and service to the community, Art Myers will be retiring on Dec....
Longtime WCTV anchor Art Myers retiring at end of 2021

Latest News

What’s Brewing? Sept. 10, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 10, 2021
What's Brewing? Sept. 10, 2021
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Rob's Friday Morning Forecast: Sept. 10, 2021