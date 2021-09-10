LIST: 9/11 20th anniversary events in the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday marks 20 years since the nation was left reeling after terrorists hijacked planes and crashed them into the Twin Towers and Pentagon. Communities in the Big Bend and South Georgia are doing their part to never forget the nearly 3,000 lives lost that day.

See the list of 9/11 memorial events in our area below.

BIG BEND

Wakulla County: 9/11 Tribute and Football Jamboree Begins 8 a.m. at Wakulla Co. Rec Park, located at 79 Recreation Drive in Crawfordville. There will be mini football games, food and entertainment. Many from the community will be there and they will pay respects for 9/11 and the 13 service members who recently died in Afghanistan.

Gadsden County: Virtual 9/11 Ceremony Begins 8:30 a.m. on Gadsden Board of County Commissioners Facebook Page. Event will focus on prayer and remembrance. Religious clergy, public officials and public safety personnel will participate in the ceremony. Law enforcement, emergency response personnel, constitutional officers and members of the public are expected to be guests.

Liberty County: 9/11 Memorial Walk, March, Roll or Ruck over Trammel Bridge Begins 8:30 a.m. at the “Welcome to Bristol” sign on Highway 20 by Trammel Bridge. Liberty County High School’s Wounded Warriors Club and JROTC program are partnering with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office to put on the event. Schedule: 8:30 a.m. lineup at Welcome to Bristol sign 8:45 a.m. minute of silence 8:46 a.m. participants begin journey over bridge (in remembrance of American Airlines Flight 11 hitting the North Tower) 10:03 a.m. closing remarks and close memorial service (same time Flight 93 crashed into field in Pennsylvania)

Tallahassee FSU Flag Planting Begins 8:45 a.m. at Mina Jo Powell Green (located behind Westcott Building on campus) Fire Department Virtual Memorial Event Begins 8:30 a.m. on the City of Tallahassee Fire Department Facebook page. The special memorial will feature a tribute video to the victims of 9/11. Law enforcement, first responders and local leaders are expected to participate.



SOUTH GEORGIA

Valdosta 9/11 5K Begins 8 a.m. in downtown Valdosta. Valdosta Fire Department hosting the run. Event will pay homage to those who lost their lives or lives of loved ones and to acknowledge all the brave first responders on scene that day. Day of registration starts at 7 a.m.

Thomasville 9/11 Stair Climb POSTPONED until Nov. 13 due to coronavirus in Thomas County Thomasville YMCA says in the meantime, join them in paying tribute to the fallen first responders on the 20th anniversary of the tragic event.



