Maclay, St. John Paul II headline third week of action

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This week’s Football Friday Night Game of the Week is a rivalry matchup between Maclay and St. John Paul II.

Marauders head coach Lance Ramer was happy with a season opening win but says winning conceals what losing reveals.

He says there’s a lot to improve upon for his club, but he’s liked their response

“It’s going to come down to fundamentals and technique and who makes less mistakes,” Ramer said. “I think early success for both teams is paramount, so getting off to a hot start and then finishing is big.

“Then it comes down to those three things, I really believe: Explosive plays, tackling, turnovers and takeaways,” Ramer continued. “You got to win one or two of those and usually you probably win the game.”

At JP2, head coach Ed Hill says he loves the buy in of his football team.

Over the summer, the coaching staff placed a huge emphasis on stopping the run.

Hill says he’s liked what he’s seen in that area and running the ball offensively.

He’s excited for the challenge Maclay presents and outlined what he thinks will lead to success.

“Special teams is going to be huge for us and then, just the offense. Defense has done a great job, the offense kinda struggled against Lakeland Christian, but I think we’ve cleaned some things up and found some little niches that, I think, we’ll be able to hang our hat on this week, but just being able to get the offense going,” he said.

