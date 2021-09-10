Advertisement

Morning Pep Rally visits Rickards High School

WCTV Morning Pep Rally logo
WCTV Morning Pep Rally logo(wctv)
By Michelle Roberts
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The third Morning Pep Rally of 2021 on The Good Morning Show featured the Raiders from Rickards High School. The Raiders are set to faceoff against Gadsden County on the gridiron at 7 p.m. This matchup is passionately known as the “Soul Bowl.”

Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.

Next week’s Morning Pep Rally location will be announced Monday morning on The Good Morning Show!

If you missed any of the action, check out the clips below from this morning’s first-ever Morning Pep Rally.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former City Commissioner Scott Maddox and his longtime associate Paige Carter-Smith will be...
Sentences handed down for Scott Maddox, Paige Carter-Smith
Denise Williams sentenced to 30 years for conspiracy to commit murder.
Denise Williams resentenced to 30 years in prison for conspiracy in husband’s death
Tropical Storm Mindy - 5 p.m. advisory on Sept. 8, 2021.
Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall
Jarvis Williams (left), Sevonte Smoak (middle) and Michael Norris were arrested following TPD's...
Tallahassee police arrest 3 men who sold fentanyl as cocaine
After 37 years of dedication and service to the community, Art Myers will be retiring on Dec....
Longtime WCTV anchor Art Myers retiring at end of 2021

Latest News

Maclay and St. John Paul II will meet in WCTV's Football Friday Night Game of the Week.
Maclay, St. John Paul II headline third week of action
Searching for Jason Winoker: The Tampa man has been missing for three weeks and was last seen...
Tallahassee Police, family asking for help in search for Tampa man last seen in capital city
The Florida A&M University Concert Choir and Marching 100 performed Thursday night in Tampa,...
FAMU’s Marching 100, Concert Choir perform at NFL’s opening night
54-year-old Jean Allison Pignocco was arrested in Olive Branch Mississippi and booked into the...
GBI investigates elder exploitation in South Georgia