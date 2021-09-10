Advertisement

Police: At least 6 wounded in southern Illinois shooting

Police respond to a scene where a MetroLink train was T-boned by suspects in a shooting in East...
Police respond to a scene where a MetroLink train was T-boned by suspects in a shooting in East St. Louis, Illinois, on Thursday.(Source: KSDK/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in southern Illinois left at least six people wounded and the suspects reportedly crashed their getaway vehicle into a passenger train before being captured hours later.

Illinois State Police say the wounded were taken to area hospitals following the Thursday afternoon shooting in East St. Louis.

Details on their conditions weren’t released.

TV stations KMOV and KSDK report three suspects were taken into custody about 2:30 a.m. Friday in a basement.

They had reportedly tried to out-run a MetroLink train Thursday at a nearby crossing and their vehicle was struck, and then they continued to flee.

Authorities didn’t immediately indicate whether a motive for the shooting was known.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former City Commissioner Scott Maddox and his longtime associate Paige Carter-Smith will be...
Sentences handed down for Scott Maddox, Paige Carter-Smith
Denise Williams sentenced to 30 years for conspiracy to commit murder.
Denise Williams resentenced to 30 years in prison for conspiracy in husband’s death
Tropical Storm Mindy - 5 p.m. advisory on Sept. 8, 2021.
Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall
Jarvis Williams (left), Sevonte Smoak (middle) and Michael Norris were arrested following TPD's...
Tallahassee police arrest 3 men who sold fentanyl as cocaine
After 37 years of dedication and service to the community, Art Myers will be retiring on Dec....
Longtime WCTV anchor Art Myers retiring at end of 2021

Latest News

Anti-maskers were caught on video mocking and laughing a teen who shared a personal story of a...
VIDEO: Teen mocked while talking about grandmother's COVID-19 death
Joseph McClure was charged with making weapons of mass destruction in his Middletown,...
Man charged with making weapons of mass destruction in his apartment in Pennsylvania
Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council Director, talks about what the...
White House competition council seeks lower consumer prices
Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council Director, talks about what the...
Government focused on lowering grocery prices, White House said