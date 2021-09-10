Residents worry about safety of proposed multi-purpose path along Thomasville Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Controversy is brewing over a proposed multi-purpose path along Tallahassee’s Thomasville Road.

The route would run from Midtown to the Market District.

The regional planning agency says it will serve as a safe and accessible route for cyclists and pedestrians, but people who live along the route say it’s anything but safe.

This project is still in the feasibility stage, and there are a few different routes being considered. Residents are most worried about the impact this path would have if it runs directly alongside Thomasville Road.

They say it isn’t a safe space for a bike path and would make it harder to get in and out of neighborhoods.

“To add a 10-12 foot asphalt path that we would have to cross, it would be a bi directional path, to have to cross that and then enter a 45 mile per hour four lane divided highway just doesn’t seem like a safe concept,” community member Lori Guido said.

Guido and her husband are avid bikers, but say they wouldn’t feel comfortable biking along Thomasville road.

They’ve been canvassing the neighborhood, urging residents not to support the proposed path.

“One person right across the street here was rear ended twice,” Bob Guido said. “And she was very emphatic about not having a multi-use trail in front of her neighborhood.”

The executive director of the Capital Region Transportation Planning Agency says expanding the sidewalk an extra few feet won’t make pedestrians any less safe.

“I don’t think it’s any different with a multi-use path than what we have out there now with the sidewalk,” Greg Slay said. “The driver is always responsible to cyclists or pedestrians, who have the right of way, so the driver needs to be looking at the oncoming traffic and any potential folks that are on the sidewalk.”

Slay says the path will provide an additional recreation option for residents.

It gives them a chance to get their family out and move around and just give them more multimodal opportunities than what they have right now.

Slay says once the feasibility study is complete, the project will move into a design phase, during which each cross street and driveway along the path will be analyzed for safety.

Greg slay says the plan will likely be up for approval in January.

Right now, the agency is going through a second round of public involvement, which will last until late November. The agency’s next public meeting is on Monday.

