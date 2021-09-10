Tallahassee Community Chorus lifting their voices despite the pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Singers across the Capital City are warming up their voices as the Tallahassee Community Chorus returns to in-person rehearsals.

Last year, the pandemic forced the chorus to have rehearsals over zoom.

Music is once again filling the halls of St. John’s Episcopal Church where the Tallahassee Community Chorus has practiced for decades. But, last year this room was empty as COVID forced the chorus to the internet.

“Just not the same on a screen, you know, you don’t get that oral sense you don’t get that visceral sense of all these people singing and the sound waves and the room together and you just don’t get that camaraderie that you have in-person rehearsals. So, we’re really glad to be back and really as much as we appreciate zoom, we’re happy to not be on there anymore.” Michael Hanawalt, director of the Tallahassee Community Chorus explained.

The chorus hosting rehearsals every Monday night. Harmonizing, while guarding against the delta variant.

“The University of Colorado has done a lot of studying on aerosols as they relate to performing arts organizations and so we’re pretty much following their recommendations, which include spacing of three feet, masked singers in rehearsal, 50-minute rehearsal in length.” Hanawalt described.

Singing with a mask, an extra challenge, but well worth the reward.

“By the time we finished rehearsal last week, I wasn’t noticing it anymore, but when I got back outside I could tell that I’d been breathing, I’d been working harder to breathe and sing cause it has to go through all these layers. But, it was different, but it was more the same than different and that was really nice.” Betty Serow, a member of the Tallahassee Community Chorus said.

Choir member Dante Webb was overjoyed to sing with his community.

“It was a breath of fresh air, I just can’t begin to tell you, being able to sit and make music with so many different people with so many different various backgrounds, careers.” Dante Webb a second-year graduate student at Florida State University and a member of the Tallahassee Community Chorus stated.

Voices blending in harmony, despite the pandemic.

The Tallahassee Community Chorus is offering three in-person concerts this season,

The first, titled “A New Created World” is on Sunday, Nov. 21.

