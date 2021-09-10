Tallahassee Police, family asking for help in search for Tampa man last seen in capital city

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Searching for Jason Winoker: The Tampa man has been missing for three weeks and was last seen dropping his child off at college.

His family is now speaking up in hopes of being reunited.

On the night of August 16, Renee Winoker says her husband, Jason, woke up groggy and disoriented around 1 a.m., grabbed his wallet and keys, and left their Springfield Suites hotel room without his phone.

”I’ve been married to my husband for 21 years and it’s not like him to just disappear,” Renee said. “Maybe I thought he went down to the lobby, I don’t think I thought much of it in the moment because it wasn’t that weird for to, you know, go down to the lobby or something.”

Once Jason wasn’t there when she woke up or when they returned to their hotel later that evening, she called the police to report him missing.

”You know, I don’t really know what he was thinking that night so of course my imagination run wild but I’m going to hope that he’s okay,” she continued.

The next day, the Tallahassee Police Department reported him as missing and, as of Thursday, say they do not expect foul play to be involved, but his wife and four children are still worried.

”Something could have definitely happened, you know, and I just worried that we won’t see him again or that he is suffering or did suffer or you know I would like to get some answers,” Renee said.

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact the Tallahassee Police Department.

Please share to help locate this missing person. If you have information regarding Jason's whereabouts, please call TPD at 850-891-4200. pic.twitter.com/9nDBddj6LX — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) August 18, 2021

