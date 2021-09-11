Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 11

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Depending on one’s location in the Big Bend and South Georgia, some encountered a mostly sunny sky while others closer to I-75 in the Big Bend saw more clouds than sunshine. An upper-level trough of low pressure was in the western Gulf of Mexico based on upper-air maps and water vapor imagery. Moisture aloft was being pushed into the Southeastern Big Bend as drier air aloft was over southwestern Georgia. Meanwhile, at the surface, a nearly stationary front was over Central Florida. The front is forecast to fizzle out over the weekend, but will help to keep low-end rain chances in the forecast Saturday and Sunday. Highs inland will be near 90 with rain odds at 30%.

Rain chances will be low on Monday (~20%), but additional atmospheric moisture along with increasing low-level moisture will increase the odds of showers and thunderstorms starting Tuesday. A tropical disturbance in the Bay of Campeche has a high chance of tropical development as its forecast to move northerly along the Mexican and Texas coasts this weekend into early next week. Two global models are in good agreement of bringing energy from the disturbance into the viewing area starting Tuesday. Higher rain odds (50% to 60%) and cloud cover will keep high temperatures in check to max out in the 80s with lows near 70.

Guidance isn’t clear cut for Thursday and Friday, leaving the confidence of rain odds between 30% and 40% with highs near 90 and lows near 70.

