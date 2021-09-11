TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The high school football season continues into the second week of September and the WCTV Sports team is here to guide you through it all.

Join Ryan Kelly, Dominic Miranda and Fletcher Keel as they walk you through your scores and highlights for August 27.

The team has your highlights for:

Maclay at St. John Paul II

Colquitt at Valdosta

Gadsden at Rickards

Madison Co. at University Christian

Bainbridge at Thomasville

Godby at Thomas County Central

NCF at Jefferson County

Escambia at Cairo

Lincoln at Bartrum Trail

Lowndes at Lee

Cook at Brooks County

FAMU DRS at Taylor County

Chiles at Choctaw

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

Football Friday Night: September 10, 2021 The WCTV Sports crew is here to run down your high school football scores and highlights from across Big Bend and South Georgia. Posted by WCTV.tv on Friday, September 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.