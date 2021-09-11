Advertisement

Football Friday Night: September 10, 2021

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The high school football season continues into the second week of September and the WCTV Sports team is here to guide you through it all.

Join Ryan Kelly, Dominic Miranda and Fletcher Keel as they walk you through your scores and highlights for August 27.

The team has your highlights for:

  • Maclay at St. John Paul II
  • Colquitt at Valdosta
  • Gadsden at Rickards
  • Madison Co. at University Christian
  • Bainbridge at Thomasville
  • Godby at Thomas County Central
  • NCF at Jefferson County
  • Escambia at Cairo
  • Lincoln at Bartrum Trail
  • Lowndes at Lee
  • Cook at Brooks County
  • FAMU DRS at Taylor County
  • Chiles at Choctaw

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

Football Friday Night: September 10, 2021

The WCTV Sports crew is here to run down your high school football scores and highlights from across Big Bend and South Georgia.

Posted by WCTV.tv on Friday, September 10, 2021

Football Friday Night: September 3, 2021