Frenchtown Rising festival draws big crowds after pandemic hiatus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A popular Frenchtown festival is back in full force and with a new name following a pandemic forced cancelation last year.

Debuting in 2019 as the ‘Frenchtown Getdown,’ the festival now known as ‘Frenchtown Rising’ promises to be a big attraction this fall.

Frenchtown Rising Executive Director Laurice Thomas was all smiles Friday as she prepared to welcome a big crowd.

“Today is truly a wonderful day,” she said.

“We took on the theme this year that the excitement is rising, because after a one year hiatus we are back! We’re changing Freenchtown into a business and entertainment complex and we’re so excited.”

More than two dozen vendors lined the street, eager to return and share in what makes Frenchtown so special to so many.

“We said Frenchtown is rising because as you can see all the growth that we have in this community,” she said. “We wanted to be in sync with things that are happening here, so Frenchtown is rising.”

And make no mistake, it’s also a chance for the green and orange of Rattler nation to show some pride.

“It’s a very, very important relationship that we highlight the number one HBCU in the land,” she said.

The festival runs from 6 to 11 p.m each Friday night before a FAMU home game. The next chance to enjoy the festival will be Oct. 1.

