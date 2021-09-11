Advertisement

Frenchtown Rising festival draws big crowds after pandemic hiatus

Frenchtown Rising brought a large crowd out Friday night.
Frenchtown Rising brought a large crowd out Friday night.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A popular Frenchtown festival is back in full force and with a new name following a pandemic forced cancelation last year.

Debuting in 2019 as the ‘Frenchtown Getdown,’ the festival now known as ‘Frenchtown Rising’ promises to be a big attraction this fall.

Frenchtown Rising Executive Director Laurice Thomas was all smiles Friday as she prepared to welcome a big crowd.

“Today is truly a wonderful day,” she said.

“We took on the theme this year that the excitement is rising, because after a one year hiatus we are back! We’re changing Freenchtown into a business and entertainment complex and we’re so excited.”

More than two dozen vendors lined the street, eager to return and share in what makes Frenchtown so special to so many.

“We said Frenchtown is rising because as you can see all the growth that we have in this community,” she said. “We wanted to be in sync with things that are happening here, so Frenchtown is rising.”

And make no mistake, it’s also a chance for the green and orange of Rattler nation to show some pride.

“It’s a very, very important relationship that we highlight the number one HBCU in the land,” she said.

The festival runs from 6 to 11 p.m each Friday night before a FAMU home game. The next chance to enjoy the festival will be Oct. 1.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former City Commissioner Scott Maddox and his longtime associate Paige Carter-Smith will be...
Sentences handed down for Scott Maddox, Paige Carter-Smith
Denise Williams sentenced to 30 years for conspiracy to commit murder.
Denise Williams resentenced to 30 years in prison for conspiracy in husband’s death
Jarvis Williams (left), Sevonte Smoak (middle) and Michael Norris were arrested following TPD's...
Tallahassee police arrest 3 men who sold fentanyl as cocaine
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Orlando Regional Medical Center...
DeSantis’ mask mandate ban back in effect after appellate court reinstates stay in case
Tropical Storm Mindy - 5 p.m. advisory on Sept. 8, 2021.
Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
Residents worry about safety of proposed multi-purpose path along Thomasville Road
Rivalry week in Southwood for Game of the Week
Thomasville Road path
Residents worry about safety of proposed multi-purpose path along Thomasville Road
The Perkins pushed for the creation of parks for African American children, equal pay for black...
Gamble Street renamed for Civil Rights ‘power couple’ Robert and Trudie Perkins