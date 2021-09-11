Advertisement

Injury crash shuts down southbound lanes on Capital Circle SE

TPD is working the scene of an injury crash on Capital Circle SE
TPD is working the scene of an injury crash on Capital Circle SE(AP Images)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash shut down southbound lanes of travel on Capital Circle SE near Barcelona Lane Saturday afternoon, according to Tallahassee Police.

According to TPD, the two vehicle crash resulted in injuries, although the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Southbound lanes remain closed as officers work the scene, which is located just north of Blair Stone Rd.

TPD asks drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

