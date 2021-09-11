Injury crash shuts down southbound lanes on Capital Circle SE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash shut down southbound lanes of travel on Capital Circle SE near Barcelona Lane Saturday afternoon, according to Tallahassee Police.

According to TPD, the two vehicle crash resulted in injuries, although the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Southbound lanes remain closed as officers work the scene, which is located just north of Blair Stone Rd.

TPD asks drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.