LIVE UPDATES: FSU vs. Jacksonville State at 8 p.m.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State will be back at Doak Campbell Stadium Saturday night at 8 p.m. for its second consecutive primetime matchup to open the 2021 season. The Seminoles have a shorter week of preparation after playing their season-opener against No. 8 Notre Dame last Sunday, where they lost 41-38 in overtime.

This week, Florida State welcomes an FCS opponent in Jacksonville State, which resides in the ASUN Conference. The Gamecocks made the transition from the Ohio Valley Conference following last season and were picked to finish third in the ASUN this year. They opened their season with a 31-0 defeat to a UAB team that should be one of the better Group of Five squads in the nation this year. On paper, FSU is significantly more talented than Jacksonville State, but the Gamecocks have enjoyed the most success in their program history under eighth-year coach John Grass. His 68-21 record over his first seven seasons is the best start in JSU history.

Saturday will be the fourth meeting ever between Florida State and Jacksonville State. The Gamecocks won the first matchup, 7-0, back in 1947, but the Seminoles have claimed the two most recent contests. Their last matchup occurred last season at Doak Campbell Stadium. Jacksonville State surprisingly led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter before Jordan Travis replaced Tate Rodemaker at quarterback and led the Seminoles to five consecutive touchdown drives en route to a 41-24 win.

Florida State is seeking to improve to 27-0 against FCS opponents, while Jacksonville State is 1-5 all-time against ACC teams.

FSU has a bit of a quarterback controversy on its hands after last week’s loss to Notre Dame. Jordan Travis started last week’s game against Notre Dame but tossed three interceptions before being replaced by McKenzie Milton in the fourth quarter. Travis had some good moments, throwing two touchdowns and setting the tone for an 18-point fourth-quarter rally. However, Milton looked much more comfortable throwing the ball from the pocket, completing 5 of 7 passes on his way to completing Florida State’s comeback and sending the game to overtime. How the quarterbacks are be used will be one of the top storylines again this week.

Jashaun Corbin ran for a career-high 144 yards last week, highlighted by an 89-yard score in the first quarter. Treshaun Ward added a career-high 76 yards and a touchdown.

The Gamecocks are led by redshirt senior quarterback Zerrick Cooper, a transfer from Clemson. He needs just 76 yards to become Jacksonville State’s all-time leading passer.

