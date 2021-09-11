Remembering 9/11 Special Report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers and Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.

WCTV spoke to local first responders, Tallahassee natives, a former U.S. Marshal and more people from our area about their firsthand experiences and memories of 9/11.

You can watch part one of the special report in the video player at the top of this story. Below, you’ll find the rest of the special report in three clips.

PART 2: Tallahassee firefighters responded to ‘the pile’ 20 years ago

PART 3: Tallahassee native lived six blocks away from Twin Towers

PART 4: U.S. Marshal was across the street when plane hit Pentagon

