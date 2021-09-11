Tallahassee first responders share 911 video tribute

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee firefighters and first responders throughout the city are sharing a video tribute to those who lost their lives on 9-11.

The commemoration includes comments from the Tallahassee Fire Chief, Tallahassee Police Chief, Leon County Sheriff and others representing paramedics, EMTs and other first responders in Florida.

The video tribute also includes firefighters’ tradition of ringing a bell three times to honor the fallen.

“This tradition reflects respect and honor to those who gave their lives to their community ,” TFD Deputy Chief Richard Jones said.

