Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and storms moved through St. George Island and Apalachicola Sunday morning, but the rest of the viewing area stayed dry. Rain chances and the timing of showers and thunderstorms will be identical to Saturday with highs in the mid 80s near the coast to near 90 inland. Rain chances Monday will be near 20% before the pattern shifts to a rainy one.

Higher moisture and mid-level energy from the tropical disturbance in the Bay of Campeche and the western Gulf of Mexico is forecast reach the Southeast by mid week. The confidence with details remain low, but the invest is not forecast to have a direct impact on the weather in the Big Bend and South Georgia. Instead, those aforementioned ingredients will increase rain chances starting Tuesday through at least Thursday. The odds of showers and thunderstorms will range between 50% and 60% with highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s.

Differences with guidance models for beyond Thursday leave questions about the drivers for rain and storms, but enough moisture throughout the atmosphere will keep some rain chances in play as the new weekend arrives.

