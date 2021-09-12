Advertisement

Hannah’s Saturday, September 11th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! We had a nice day across the Big Bend and South Georgia with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated showers moved through the area, but most of the region stayed dry.

Tonight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the low 70s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll start the day with a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the 70s. A high pressure system and incoming dry air will keep rain chances low Sunday afternoon. However, isolated showers and thundershowers are possible in the afternoon thanks to the sea breeze. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Monday will be very similar to Sunday with a chance for isolated showers and temperatures in the low 90s.

However, the pattern will change by the middle of the week. A tropical disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico has a 90 percent chance for development. For now, it is likely the system will stay to our west. However, it is forecasted to bring moisture into our area throughout the week. This will bring scattered showers to the area Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures will also be cooler in the mid to upper 80s through the middle to the end of the week with overnight temperatures in the low 70s.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A helicopter flies over the Pentagon in Washington as smoke billows over the building on...
‘I was astounded’: U.S. Marshal describes seeing plane crash into the Pentagon on 9/11
Florida State is hoping Jashaun Corbin, or another newcomer to the roster, can become the...
FINAL 4th Quarter: FSU 17, Jacksonville State 20
TPD is working the scene of an injury crash on Capital Circle SE
Capital Circle SE reopen following injury crash near Barcelona Lane
A bobcat in Georgia attacked a Ring doorbell.
Bobcat attacks Ring doorbell while opossum watches
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 11, 2021

Latest News

The morning started off with clouds in some locations, but will the rain stay away this...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 11
The morning started off with clouds in some locations, but will the rain stay away this...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 11
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Mike’s 5 p.m. Friday Forecast: Sept. 10, 2021
Meteorological Mysteries: September 10th, the peak of hurricane season