Hannah’s Saturday, September 11th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! We had a nice day across the Big Bend and South Georgia with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated showers moved through the area, but most of the region stayed dry.

Tonight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the low 70s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll start the day with a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the 70s. A high pressure system and incoming dry air will keep rain chances low Sunday afternoon. However, isolated showers and thundershowers are possible in the afternoon thanks to the sea breeze. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Monday will be very similar to Sunday with a chance for isolated showers and temperatures in the low 90s.

However, the pattern will change by the middle of the week. A tropical disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico has a 90 percent chance for development. For now, it is likely the system will stay to our west. However, it is forecasted to bring moisture into our area throughout the week. This will bring scattered showers to the area Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures will also be cooler in the mid to upper 80s through the middle to the end of the week with overnight temperatures in the low 70s.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.