JCSO: wanted murder suspect connected to Monticello double homicide

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for 15-year-old Christian...
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for 15-year-old Christian Venisee, who is wanted for second degree murder.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is sharing new details about a teenager wanted on murder charges.

According to JCSO, 15-year-old Christian Venisee is wanted in connection to a double homicide that occurred Aug. 23 just outside Monticello city limits.

Deputies say the teen was seen firing a weapon at the scene, located in the 1300 Block of East Clark Avenue. The two victims were males in their early 20s, according to JCSO.

As previously reported, there is now a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

“Christian Venisee is fifteen years old, but is definitely somebody that should be off the street,” said Lt. Daniel Williams, an investigator in the case.

“He’s still considered armed and dangerous and he’s obviously willing to use a gun,” he said.

Anyone with information can contact Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

