Tallahassee Police mourn loss of an officer

A line of TPD cars on Capital Circle Saturday, following the loss of one of their officers.
A line of TPD cars on Capital Circle Saturday, following the loss of one of their officers.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee police officer died Saturday, according to a late night tweet from the agency.

According to TPD, the officer died earlier in the day at a local hospital. The cause of death is unclear at this time, but a TPD spokesperson told WCTV the officer wasn’t working at the time of his death.

“Every member of TPD becomes your family away from home and when we experience a loss like this it impacts each one of us,” said Chief Lawrence Revell in a statement.

“We lost an officer who was a devout family man and someone who dedicated his life and career to serving others. We are forever indebted to him for his contributions to the department,” he said.

TPD is not identifying the officer at this time out of respect for the family.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

