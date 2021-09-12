Tallahassee Police mourn loss of an officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee police officer died Saturday, according to a late night tweet from the agency.

According to TPD, the officer died earlier in the day at a local hospital. The cause of death is unclear at this time, but a TPD spokesperson told WCTV the officer wasn’t working at the time of his death.

It is with a heavy heart that TPD announces the death of one of our officers who died earlier today at a local hospital.



“Every member of TPD becomes your family away from home and when we experience a loss like this it impacts each one of us,” said Chief Lawrence Revell. pic.twitter.com/UDyYQJiILW — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) September 12, 2021

“Every member of TPD becomes your family away from home and when we experience a loss like this it impacts each one of us,” said Chief Lawrence Revell in a statement.

“We lost an officer who was a devout family man and someone who dedicated his life and career to serving others. We are forever indebted to him for his contributions to the department,” he said.

TPD is not identifying the officer at this time out of respect for the family.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.