Canopy Oaks Elementary School coach dies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Less than one month after a third-grade student dies at Leon County’s Canopy Oaks Elementary School, a coach passes away.

Principal Staci Mortham shared news of the death of coach Logan Hurst on a school Facebook page Monday morning.

Mortham’s post reads:

“Good morning Cardinal Families… This is not the message I wanted to send out this morning. Our sweet Coach passed away at 1:36 this morning. Please keep Mrs. Hurst in your thoughts. I am working on having extra staff on campus to support our students and staff. We have been through a lot at COE and we are #CardinalStrong, but this has been a rough year. Hug your loved ones extra tight!”

According to Canopy Oak’s website, Hurst is listed as a P.E. Teacher.

WCTV is working to learn what caused Hurst’s death.

This is a developing story. Keep checking wctv.tv for updates.

