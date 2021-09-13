Advertisement

Capitol Police arrest man outside DNC with bayonet, machete

U.S. Capitol Police officers noticed a bayonet and machete, which are illegal in Washington,...
U.S. Capitol Police officers noticed a bayonet and machete, which are illegal in Washington, D.C., inside the truck.(Source: Capitol Police)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - U.S. Capitol Police arrested a California man early Monday who had multiple knives in his truck near the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

Around midnight, officers pulled over a pickup truck with a swastika and other white supremacist symbols painted on it outside the DNC. There was no license plate, just an American flag where the plate should have been.

The officers noticed a bayonet and machete, which are illegal in Washington, D.C., inside the truck.

The driver, 44-year-old Donald Craighead of Oceanside, California, was arrested for possession of prohibited weapons.

He told officers he was “on patrol,” according to a Capitol Police press release, and authorities said it wasn’t clear if he was planning on attending any planned demonstrations.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A line of TPD cars on Capital Circle Saturday, following the loss of one of their officers.
Tallahassee Police mourn loss of an officer
Florida State fell to an FCS opponent for the first time in school history after previously...
FSU hits new rock bottom with loss to Jacksonville State: “It’s just embarrassing.”
FSU fell to Jacksonville State Saturday on a 59-yard touchdown as time expired
FSU falls to Jacksonville State on last play of the game
Florida State is hoping Jashaun Corbin, or another newcomer to the roster, can become the...
FINAL 4th Quarter: FSU 17, Jacksonville State 20
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for 15-year-old Christian...
JCSO: wanted murder suspect connected to Monticello double homicide

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden to survey wildfire damage, make case for spending plan
The City of Corpus Christi's Emergency Operations Center organized sandbag giveaways to help...
Tropical Storm Nicholas threatens Gulf Coast with heavy rain
The U.S. Capitol is the site of a congressional 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Monday.
LIVE: Congress holding 9/11 remembrance ceremony
FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, a protester holds a sign outside a closed gate at the...
US steps up effort to unite families separated under Trump
LIVE: Congress holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony