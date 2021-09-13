Dontae Lucas no longer part of FSU football program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State redshirt sophomore guard Dontae Lucas is no longer part of the program.

The 6-foot-3, 335-pound offensive lineman has already been removed from FSU’s online roster. Redshirt freshman Zane Herring replaced Lucas on the depth chart this week as the reserve at left guard behind Dillan Gibbons.

Lucas started 14 games in his career with Florida State. This season, he appeared in both games as a reserve. He appeared to get benched late during FSU’s loss to Jacksonville State on Saturday.

Lucas is the second player to leave the program since preseason camp began, joining defensive end Josh Griffis.

Lucas was a former four-star recruit and the fourth-highest rated member of FSU’s 2019 class that ranked 18th in the nation.

